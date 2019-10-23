

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit came in at $94.84 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $132.88 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, F5 Networks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.75 million or $2.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $590.39 million from $562.71 million last year.



F5 Networks Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $156.75 Mln. vs. $177.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.59 vs. $2.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.55 -Revenue (Q4): $590.39 Mln vs. $562.71 Mln last year.



