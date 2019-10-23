

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) reported earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $274.7 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $225.9 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $1.09 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $274.7 Mln. vs. $225.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $1.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q3): $1.09 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 - $5.65 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 - $4.3 Bln



