

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - eBay Inc. (EBAY) reported that its third-quarter earnings per share increased 19 percent to $0.67 from $0.56, prior year. On average, 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.64, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. In the third quarter, eBay grew active buyers by 4 percent across its platforms, for a total of 183 million global active buyers.



Third-quarter revenue was $2.65 billion, remaining flat, on an as-reported basis and increasing 2 percent on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis. Analysts expected revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. The Marketplace platforms delivered $2.1 billion of revenue, down 1 percent on an as-reported basis and was up 1 percent on a FX-neutral basis.



Gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $21.7 billion, was down 4 percent on an as-reported basis and down 2 percent on a FX-Neutral basis. The Marketplace platforms delivered $20.5 billion of GMV, down 5 percent on an as-reported basis and down 2 percent on a FX-neutral basis.



For full year 2019, the company expects net revenue between $10.75 billion and $10.80 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth of 2% - 3%, with non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $2.75 - $2.78. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.75 on revenue of $10.82 billion.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenue between $2.77 billion and $2.82 billion, representing organic FX-neutral change in between a decline of 1% and an increase of 1%, with non-GAAP earnings per diluted share from continuing operations in the range of $0.73 - $0.76. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.76 on revenue of $2.85 billion.



eBay said it continues to review the role and value of StubHub and Classifieds in its portfolio, and anticipates sharing an update on the StubHub business before the next earnings release.



eBay's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 2, 2019.



Shares of eBay were down more than 3% after hours.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX