Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 916529 ISIN: US2786421030 Ticker-Symbol: EBA 
Tradegate
23.10.19
20:42 Uhr
35,010 Euro
+0,015
+0,04 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EBAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EBAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,175
34,255
23:01
35,215
35,290
21:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EBAY
EBAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EBAY INC35,010+0,04 %