Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854618 ISIN: US2944291051 Ticker-Symbol: EFX 
Frankfurt
23.10.19
08:14 Uhr
125,00 Euro
-5,00
-3,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUIFAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUIFAX INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
124,00
126,00
23.10.
125,00
126,00
23.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQUIFAX
EQUIFAX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQUIFAX INC125,00-3,85 %