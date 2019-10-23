

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $81.1 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $38.4 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Equifax Inc reported adjusted earnings of $181.4 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $895.7 million from $834.2 million last year.



Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $181.4 Mln. vs. $171.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q3): $895.7 Mln vs. $834.2 Mln last year.



