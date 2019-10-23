Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 502391 ISIN: US3453708600 Ticker-Symbol: FMC1 
Tradegate
23.10.19
20:13 Uhr
8,190 Euro
+0,047
+0,58 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,006
8,086
23.10.
8,099
8,159
23.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORD
FORD MOTOR COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY8,190+0,58 %