

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co (F) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $0.4 billion, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $1.0 billion, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $37.0 billion from $37.6 billion last year.



Ford Motor Co earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $37.0 Bln vs. $37.6 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX