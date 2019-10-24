

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Motors, Inc. (TSLA) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $143 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $311 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Tesla Motors, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $342 million or $1.91 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $6.30 billion from $6.82 billion last year.



Tesla Motors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $342 Mln. vs. $516 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.91 vs. $3.02 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.30 Bln vs. $6.82 Bln last year.



