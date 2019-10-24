

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rooted Apothecary, which makes homemade organic and wildcrafted herbal body care products, has been pulled up by the Food and Drug Administration and the Federal Trade Commission for marketing unapproved cannabidiol products with unsubstantiated claims to treat teething and ear pain in infants, autism, ADHD, Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.



The following are some of the claims made by the Company about its cannabidiol (CBD) products on its website:



-- 'Instead of synthetic chemical[s] that can have safety concerns, this blend uses the best of nature to help calm the inflammation and pain of teething, while also promoting sleepiness for your little one.' -- 'No matter what age, earaches are a terrible, no good way to live each day! Our main priority was safety, effectiveness . . . as we formulated this for the entire family including our precious little ones. When the pain is bad, this roller goes to work for soothing pain, inflammation, and to battle against the bacterial/viral critters to blame.' -- 'Increasing evidence suggests that CBD oil is a powerful option for pain . . . anxiety . . . and autism . . . It seems like an attractive and safe option for children.' -- 'CBD oil may have neuroprotective properties and may protect against neurological conditions, such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease.' -- '[P]ossible uses for CBD include helping with skin problems such as acne, autism, ADHD, and even cancer. It's often used in conjunction with traditional treatments to provide extra help. Children can use high amounts of CBD safely and without any risk.' -- 'Rooted Apothecary has been asked to respond within 15 working days, and state the corrective actions that will be taken. Failure to do so will attract legal action, warned the FDA and FTC'.



The manufacturing process of unapproved CBD products has not been subject to FDA review, and consumers need to be wary about the unsubstantiated claims associated with the CBD products.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX