

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK) announced Thursday that it expects to report higher than anticipated revenue and profitability for the third quarter.



For the quarter ended September 27, the company now expects revenue of approximately $409 million, 2 percent above the high end of previous outlook range of $360 million to $400 million.



Based on the higher revenues, the company now expects operating profit of approximately $85 million and underlying operating profit of approximately $104 million.



The provider of integrated circuits to power mobile devices and the Internet of Things will publish its results for the third quarter on November 6.



