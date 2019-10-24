

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said for the past financial year 2018/19, it expects EBITDA and EBIT on prior year's level, both not taking into account the earnings contributions from the company's investment in Fnac Darty S.A. The company reported EBITDA of 630 million euros and EBIT of 399 million euros in the preceding year.



The result is thus slightly above the company's original outlook for the past financial year, which foresaw a slight decline in both EBITDA and EBIT. The improved results are essentially due to a better than expected operational business development in Spain, Italy and Germany in the fourth quarter.



Further, Ceconomy expects sales for the past year to grow by about 0.8 percent, adjusted for currency effects and portfolio changes.



The company will provide full financial results for the financial year 2018/19 on 17 December 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX