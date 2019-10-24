

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French energy management firm Schneider Electric S.A. (SBGSF.PK) reported that its revenues for the third-quarter were 6.646 billion euros, up 3.1% organically and up 4.2% on a reported basis.



The company confirmed its full year 2019 objective and reiterated ambition to expand the operating margin by 200 bps at constant FX by 2021.



The Group targets 2019 Adjusted EBITA growth between 6% and 8% organic. This would be achieved through a combination of organic revenue growth and margin improvement, expected to be Organic sales growth for 2019 to reach 4% to 5%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX