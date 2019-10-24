

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.



The producer price index declined 0.6 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.0 percent decrease in August.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in September, after a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Data also showed that import prices and export prices fell by 2.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively, in September.



On a monthly basis, import prices and export prices decreased by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively.



