

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RELX Group (REL.L), a provider of information-based analytics and decision tools, reported underlying revenue growth of 4 percent in the first nine months of 2019, with some improvement in underlying metrics compared to the first half across all the four business areas.



The company said it acquired twelve assets for a total consideration of 378 million pounds year to date, and disposed of seven assets for 62 million pounds.



RELX Group also said it completed 550 million pounds of the previously announced share buyback of 600 million pounds, with the remainder to be deployed by year end.



Looking ahead, RELX Group affirmed its outlook for full year 2019. The company remains confident it will deliver another year of underlying growth in revenue and in adjusted operating profit, together with growth in adjusted earnings per share on a constant currency basis.



