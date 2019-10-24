

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported that its copper production in the third quarter increased to 82.9 kt from 77.6 kt in the preceding second quarter. Copper production also rose from 77.2 kt in the year-ago period.



Gold output in the third quarter rose to 58.5 koz from 44.3 koz in the previous quarter, and also from 45.2 koz in the year-ago period.



Silver production in the quarter rose to 944 koz from 926 koz in the preceding second quarter, and also increased from 941 koz in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead, the company said its copper production is on track for full year 2019 guidance of about 300 kt, while gold production is now forecast to exceed the top end of the guidance of 170 koz to 185 koz by around 5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX