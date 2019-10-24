

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index fell less than estimated in August but remained at the lowest level in nearly ten years in August, final data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 91.9 in August from 93.7 in July. The initial estimate was 91.7.



The latest index was the lowest since November 2009, when the reading was 90.5.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 99.0 in August, below the initial estimate of 99.3. In July, the coincident index score was 99.7.



Meanwhile, the lagging index held steady at 104.7 in August, as initially estimated.



