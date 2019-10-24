

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group Plc. (RPS.L) reported that its group trading was in line with management expectations for the third-quarter.



John Douglas, Chief Executive of RPS, said, 'Group trading was in line with management expectations for the quarter. As we enter the final quarter of FY-2019 we remain conscious of the current economic and political landscape. In the meantime, we continue to progress our strategic priorities and build a strong platform for growth.'



The company said it remains conscious of the current economic and political landscape.



