

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound moved up against its key counterparts in early European deals on Thursday.



The pound rose to 2-day highs of 1.2950 against the greenback and 140.74 against the yen, coming off from its early lows of 1.2902 and 140.19, respectively.



Rebounding from its early lows of 1.2779 against the franc and 0.8624 against the euro, the pound appreciated to 2-day highs of 1.2826 and 0.8600, respectively.



The next likely resistance for the pound is seen around 1.32 against the greenback, 142.5 against the yen, 1.31 against the franc and 0.84 against the euro.



