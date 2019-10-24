

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's private sector expanded at a faster pace at the start of the fourth quarter, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The composite output index rose more-than-expected to 52.6 in October from 50.8 in September. The expected reading was 51.0.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 52.9 versus 51.1 in September. The reading was above the forecast of 51.6.



The factory PMI rose to 50.5 in October from 50.1 in September. The score was expected to rise marginally to 50.2.



A recovery in manufacturing output coupled with faster growth in services saw total activity rise solidly, Eliot Kerr, an economist at IHS Markit said.



