

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $230.5 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $247.8 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $321.0 million or $ per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $3.63 billion from $3.49 billion last year.



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $321.0 Mln. vs. $313.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $ vs. $2.08 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.03 -Revenue (Q3): $3.63 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.35 - $8.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX