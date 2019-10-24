Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTQA ISIN: US8545021011 Ticker-Symbol: SWF 
Tradegate
24.10.19
10:39 Uhr
137,62 Euro
-0,32
-0,23 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,00
137,00
12:18
130,02
134,00
12:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC137,62-0,23 %