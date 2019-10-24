

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $527 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $491 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $3.01 billion from $3.05 billion last year.



Xcel Energy Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $527 Mln. vs. $491 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.01 Bln vs. $3.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.65



