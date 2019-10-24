Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855009 ISIN: US98389B1008 Ticker-Symbol: NRN 
Tradegate
24.10.19
10:51 Uhr
57,50 Euro
-0,50
-0,86 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
XCEL ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XCEL ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,00
58,50
13:07
58,00
58,50
13:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XCEL ENERGY
XCEL ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XCEL ENERGY INC57,50-0,86 %