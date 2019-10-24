

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $648.4 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $663.7 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $5.04 billion from $4.85 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q3): $5.04 Bln vs. $4.85 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.74 to $4.77



