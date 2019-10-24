

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Science and technology company Danaher Corp. (DHR), while announcing its third-quarter results, said it expects fourth-quarter net earnings per share to be in the range of $1.06 to $1.09 and adjusted net earnings per share to be in the range of $1.32 to $1.35.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the full year 2019, the company now expects net earnings per share in the range of $3.38 to $3.41, compared to previous guidance of $3.38 to $3.43. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be $4.74 to $4.77, while previous outlook was $4.75 to $4.80. Analysts expect earnings of $4.78 per share for the year.



In its third quarter, Danaher reported net earnings attributable to common stockholders of $648.4 million or $0.89 per share, down 4.5% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.16. Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $5.0 billion.



Analysts expected earnings of $1.15 per share on revenues of $5.02 billion for the third quarter.



