Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CTQA ISIN: US8545021011 Ticker-Symbol: SWF 
Tradegate
24.10.19
13:53 Uhr
134,00 Euro
-3,94
-2,86 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
130,00
137,00
13:51
132,00
135,00
13:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC134,00-2,86 %