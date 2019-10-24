

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) increased the company's fiscal 2019 MTM-adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $20.10 to $20.35 from prior guidance range of $19.30 to $19.55. The company's sales guidance remains unchanged at $34 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $19.77 on revenue of $34.04 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. For 2019, the company updated its free cash flow guidance to $2.7 billion to $3.0 billion.



Third-quarter net earnings was $5.49 per share, compared to $7.11, a year ago. Last year's results included a $1.01 per share benefit for the settlement of cost claims, as well as $0.47 per share more for pension-related items than in the current period. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $4.77, for the quarter.



Third-quarter sales increased 5 percent to $8.48 billion from $8.09 billion in the third quarter of 2018. Analysts expected revenue of $8.57 billion, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX