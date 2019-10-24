

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) released earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $609 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $856 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $27.25 billion from $30.85 billion last year.



Valero Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $609 Mln. vs. $856 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.48 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.35 -Revenue (Q3): $27.25 Bln vs. $30.85 Bln last year.



