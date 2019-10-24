

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brunswick Corp. (BC) said the company's guidance for 2019 earnings per share, as adjusted, is now approximately $4.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.23. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For fiscal 2020, the company remains confident in its adjusted earnings per share target of $5.00 to $5.50. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.20.



For the third-quarter, as adjusted earnings per share was $1.10 compared to $1.14, prior year. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.01, for the quarter.



Third-quarter as adjusted net sales were $976.6 million, a decline of 5.7 percent from previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $989.65 million, for the quarter.



