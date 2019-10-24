

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - As the holiday season is fast approaching, Walmart is officially launching its online holiday sales at midnight ET on Friday, October 25.



The retail giant is unveiling its holiday deals earlier than ever with its 'Early Deals Drop' on Walmart.com, ahead of Halloween that comes on October 31.



The company said it will offer customers more savings, more ways to shop, more top gifts to shop for and more fun in stores in this year's shortened holiday season, which kick starts with Thanksgiving on November 28. The year 2019 has six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas than in 2018.



Steve Bratspies, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S., said, 'Saving our customers time is also paramount at this time of year, especially with fewer days to get ready for big family meals, parties and gift giving. We're making sure this season is the easiest yet for our customers with nine tech-enabled ways to shop for everyone on their list - when and how they want.'



In its statement, Walmart said its deals will be available on top items in electronics, gaming, toys, home and sporting goods while supplies last. Some top deals include the BouncePro 7-Foot My First Trampoline for $99 with a $25 savings, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer for $39 with a $30 savings, and a VIZIO 55-inch Class M-Series Quantum 4K Ultra HDR Smart TV for $398 with a $100 savings.



The company will offer deals with great savings - both in stores and online - all through the season. Further, Walmart.com will offer Deal Drops throughout the season for extra savings on some of the hottest holiday items.



The customers can choose from Pickup Today, free two-day shipping, and Online Grocery Pickup and Delivery.



Retailers across the country are preparing for the upcoming holiday season. Target also launched its holiday plans, offering free shipping with no minimum purchase required. The offer will be available from November 1 through December 21.



