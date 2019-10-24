

COLUMBUS (dpa-AFX) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $733.5 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $577.6 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $722.3 million or $1.46 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $4.3 billion



American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $722.3 Mln. vs. $619.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.46 vs. $1.26 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $4.3 Bln vs. $4.3 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.14 to $4.24



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX