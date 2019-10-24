

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter today, Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM, KIM-PG) updated its financial outlook for fiscal 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company lowered its outlook for net income available to common shareholders to a range of $0.77 to $0.81 per share from the prior range of $0.82 to $0.88 per share.



The company now forecasts adjusted FFO in a range of $1.46 to $1.47, compared to the prior range of $1.44 to $1.48 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the year on revenues of $1.14 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Kimco's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX