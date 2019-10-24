

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $11.58 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $59.67 million, or $2.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.2% to $547.80 million from $669.58 million last year.



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $12 Mln. vs. $60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $547.80 Mln vs. $669.58 Mln last year.



