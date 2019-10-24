

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $122.13 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $116.78 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Tractor Supply reported adjusted earnings of $124.42 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $1.98 billion from $1.88 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $1.98 Bln vs. $1.88 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.68 - $4.72 Full year revenue guidance: $8.40 - $8.42 Bln



