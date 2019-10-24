Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 24.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898407 ISIN: US1773761002 Ticker-Symbol: CTX 
Tradegate
24.10.19
13:29 Uhr
94,55 Euro
+1,39
+1,49 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,23
95,78
14:56
92,91
95,92
14:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CITRIX SYSTEMS
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CITRIX SYSTEMS INC94,55+1,49 %