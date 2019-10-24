

FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $4.45 to $4.67 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.60 to $5.70 per share on revenues between $2.99 billion and $3.01 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $3.31 to $3.62 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.35 to $5.60 per share on revenues between $2.97 billion and $3.01 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.48 per share on revenues of $2.99 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, the company now expects earnings in a range of $3.34 to $3.54 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $5.25 to $5.45 per share on revenue growth of 3 to 4 percent.



The Street is currently looking for earnings of $6.07 per share on revenues of $3.12 billion for the year.



