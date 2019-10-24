

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $532.0 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $569.3 million, or $2.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, T. Rowe Price Group reported adjusted earnings of $521.7 million or $2.13 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.43 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



T. Rowe Price Group earnings at a glance:



