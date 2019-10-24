

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) said Repatha will be distributed exclusively at the 60% lower list price of $5,850 per year, effective Dec. 31, 2019. The company also announced the discontinuation of the original list price option for Repatha. Amgen introduced the lower list priced option of Repatha in October 2018.



'We are discontinuing the original list price option so that payers and Medicare Part D health plans have clarity and can do their part: cover the lower list price option of Repatha to help every patient prescribed Repatha fill their prescription at an affordable, low fixed dollar co-pay,' said Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX