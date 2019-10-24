

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb (MGDDY.PK, MGDDF.PK), Thursday reported nine-month sales of 17.58 billion euros, up 10.4% from 16.22 billion euros last year.



Sales for the third quarter rose 8.9% to 6.00 billion euros from 5.62 billion euros last year.



In weaker than expected markets, Michelin's volumes declined by 0.8% in the first nine months of 2019.



Michelin confirms its 2018 targets of volume growth in line with global market trends, operating income exceeding the 2018 figure at constant exchange rates, and structural free cash flow of more than 1.45 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX