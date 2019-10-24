

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - French building materials firm Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK), Thursday reported sales for the nine-month period of 32.47 billion euros, up 4.3% from 31.13 billion euros last year.



On a like-for-like basis, sales were up 3.4% over nine months. Volumes up 1.4% for the nine-month period, while prices were up 2.0%.



High Performance Solutions (HPS) sales rose 0.9% over the nine-month period, while Northern Europe advanced 3.0%. Southern Europe - Middle East & Africa increased 4.2% over the nine-month period and the Americas posted 3.8% organic growth.



Saint-Gobain confirmed its objectives for full-year 2019 and for the second half expects a like-for-like increase in operating income compared to second-half 2018.



