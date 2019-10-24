

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $77.81 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $74.37 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $542.21 million from $501.91 million last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): . vs. $71.51 Mln. last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.33 -Revenue (Q2): $542.21 Mln vs. $501.91 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $6.30 to $6.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $885 - $900 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $8.90 to $9.05 Full year revenue guidance: $2.115 - $2.140 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX