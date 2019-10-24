

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (COG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $90.36 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $122.34 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $119.66 million or $0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 21.3% to $429.11 million from $545.17 million last year.



Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $119.66 Mln. vs. $108.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q3): $429.11 Mln vs. $545.17 Mln last year.



