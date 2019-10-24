

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $777 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $845 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $863 million or $1.16 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $5.54 billion from $5.58 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $863 Mln. vs. $792 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.16 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $5.54 Bln vs. $5.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 - $4.45



