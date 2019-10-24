Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 914304 ISIN: US3142111034 Ticker-Symbol: 3KC 
Frankfurt
24.10.19
08:00 Uhr
28,400 Euro
+0,200
+0,71 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,000
28,600
24.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FEDERATED INVESTORS
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FEDERATED INVESTORS INC28,400+0,71 %