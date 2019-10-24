

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federated Investors, Inc (FII) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $72.96 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $59.61 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $340.34 million from $308.62 million last year.



Federated Investors, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $72.96 Mln. vs. $59.61 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.72 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q3): $340.34 Mln vs. $308.62 Mln last year.



