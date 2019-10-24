

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $99.3 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $223.8 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $166.6 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $1.13 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $166.6 Mln. vs. $191.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.48 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX