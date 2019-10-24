

NORTH KANSAS CITY (dpa-AFX) - Cerner Corp (CERN) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $81.94 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $169.38 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $211.66 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $1.43 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $211.66 Mln. vs. $209.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.66 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.73 - $0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.410 - $1.460 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX