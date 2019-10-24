

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) reported earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $155.52 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $227.01 million, or $3.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Mohawk Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $199.43 million or $2.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.2% to $2.52 billion from $2.55 billion last year.



Mohawk Industries Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $199.43 Mln. vs. $246.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.75 vs. $3.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.63 -Revenue (Q3): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.55 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX