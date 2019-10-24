

TEMPE (dpa-AFX) - First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $30.62 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $57.75 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.1% to $546.81 million from $676.22 million last year.



First Solar, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $30.62 Mln. vs. $57.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $546.81 Mln vs. $676.22 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.75 Full year revenue guidance: $3.5B to $3.7B



