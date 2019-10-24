

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Brands (DECK) said, for fiscal 2020, earnings per share now expected to be in the range of $8.90 to $9.05. Net sales are now expected to be in the range of $2.115 billion to $2.140 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $8.89 on revenue of $2.14 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third-quarter, earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $6.30 to $6.40; and net sales are expected to be in the range of $885 million to $900 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.45 on revenue of $911.35 million.



For the second quarter, earnings per share was $2.71 compared to GAAP earnings per share of $2.48, last year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.38, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.33, for the quarter.



Second-quarter net sales increased 8.0% to $542.2 million compared to $501.9 million for the same period last year. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 9.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $528.96 million for the quarter.



The company's Board has appointed Mike Devine as Chairman of the Board. Devine has served as a member of Board since 2011. He succeeds John Gibbons.



