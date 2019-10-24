

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) reported a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $234 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $199 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $286 million or $1.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $907 million from $853 million last year.



Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $286 Mln. vs. $227 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.93 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.40 -Revenue (Q3): $907 Mln vs. $853 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX