

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Henkel Management AG Thursday announced the appointment of Carsten Knobel as Chairman of the board, replacing Hans Van Bylen.



The company said Bylen will not be available for a further term after about 35 years with the company due to personal reasons.



As of January 1, 2020, Knobel, currently member of the Management Board and responsible for Finance, Purchasing and Integrated Business Solutions, has been appointed as Chairman of the Management Board of Henkel Management AG. Carsten Knobel's successor as CFO will be decided in due course.



