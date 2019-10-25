

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $21.75 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $25.77 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported adjusted earnings of $100.5 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 106.1% to $423.55 million from $205.48 million last year.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $100.5 Mln. vs. $51.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $423.55 Mln vs. $205.48 Mln last year.



