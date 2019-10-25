Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 25.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Sensations-Meldung: Diese Firma zahlt nun Zinsen auf Bitcoin-Guthaben!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YF1P ISIN: US70509V1008 Ticker-Symbol: PD0 
Frankfurt
24.10.19
19:34 Uhr
23,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,83 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,800
24,200
24.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST23,800-0,83 %