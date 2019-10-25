

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported third-quarter Group revenues of 11.30 billion euros, down 1.6 percent from prior year. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, Group revenues would have decreased by 1.4 percent. Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues was 9.66 billion euros, down 3.9 percent.



In the third quarter, Groupe Renault sold 852,198 vehicles, down 4.4 percent. Excluding Iran, the decrease would have been 1.8 percent.



For 2019, Groupe Renault currently expects: published Group revenues to decline between 3 percent and 4 percent; and Group operating margin to be around 5 percent.



