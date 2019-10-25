

ROME (dpa-AFX) - ENI SpA (E) reported that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders declined by 66 percent to 523 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.15 euros compared to 0.42 euros. Adjusted operating profit was 2.16 billion euros, down by 35 percent from prior year. Adjusted net profit per share was 0.22 euros compared to 0.39 euros.



For the third-quarter, net sales from operations declined to 16.69 billion euros from 19.69 billion euros, previous year. Total revenues were 16.96 billion euros compared to 19.91 billion euros. Hydrocarbon production was 1.89 million boe/d, up by 6 percent, when excluding price and portfolio effects, the highest ever third quarter.



