

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British banking major Barclays plc (BARC.L, BCS) reported Friday that its nine-month profit before tax increased 4 percent to 3.26 billion pounds from 3.12 billion pounds last year.



Attributable profit was 1.78 billion pounds or 10.4 pence per share, up 10 percent from 1.61 billion pounds or 9.4 pence per share a year ago.



Group profit before tax excluding litigation and conduct was 4.94 billion pounds, compared to 5.3 billion pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 19.7 pence, compared to 21.6 pence last year.



Total income grew 2 percent to 16.33 billion pounds from 16.06 billion pounds last year. Net operating income, meanwhile, dropped 2 percent to 14.94 billion pounds from 15.24 billion pounds a year ago.



James Staley, Group Chief Executive Officer said, 'These results show we remain on track to achieve our target of a group return of greater than 9 percent for 2019. We continue to target an RoTE of greater than 10 percent in 2020, though we acknowledge that the outlook for next year is unquestionably more challenging now than it appeared a year ago, in particular given the uncertainty around the UK economy and the interest rate environment.'



